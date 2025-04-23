The Department of Infrastructure (DoI) has released a revised implementation plan for the island-wide rollout of 20mph speed limits, with a phased consultation process now set to begin this summer in the north of the island.
The news comes in the wake of widespread criticism of the initial plan, which attempted to introduce the changes via a single Traffic Regulation Order (TRO) covering the entire Isle of Man.
The new plan, described as a ‘working document’ by Infrastructure Minister Dr Michelle Haywood, sets out a staged timetable and includes public consultation periods lasting at least six weeks for each area.
Publishing the new plan online on Tuesday evening, Dr Haywood admitted there had been challenges in how the department initially managed the scheme.
She acknowledged that attempting to process all the changes in one go had caused confusion and that the statutory two-week commenting window was insufficient.
‘It was clear that trying to consider all the proposed changes simultaneously for the whole island caused confusion,’ she said.
‘The statutory process wasn’t designed to accommodate changes of this potential magnitude.’
She spoke about receiving threatening messages online and even letters pushed through her door during the early hours.
The Tynwald office has since issued new security guidance to all members on safely engaging with the public both online and in person.
The initiative aims to improve road safety, support community wellbeing and encourage behavioural change among drivers.
The rollout officially began in February, with Port St Mary becoming the first location to adopt a blanket 20mph limit.
The revised schedule for the scheme now pushes back the rollout in other areas.
Consultations will begin in the summer with residents in Ramsey, Andreas, Kirk Michael and other northern towns and villages.
Douglas and Onchan will follow in spring 2025, with 20mph zones set to be implemented in the summer of the same year.
Peel, St John’s and Foxdale are scheduled for autumn 2025 consultations, while southern towns including Castletown, Port Erin and Ballasalla will be consulted in winter 2025.
Maps showing proposed changes will be made available on the DoI’s website and displayed publicly in suitable locations, including the Sea Terminal.
Officials will also attend local commissioners' meetings to gather feedback, which will be used to inform updated TROs.
Post-implementation monitoring will assess vehicle speeds and road user behaviour, allowing the DoI to make adjustments where necessary.
Dr Haywood concluded: ‘I hope that these changes will allow for sensible and detailed feedback about the Department’s proposals to deliver on the Tynwald 20mph resolution.’
