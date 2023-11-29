The areas most at risk are roads above around 800FT as well as any low-lying areas sheltered from the north-easterly wind, particularly in central and southern parts of the island.
Adverse conditions are expected to affect the island from 11.am today (Wednesday) until midday tomorrow (Thursday).
The Met Office said with cold temperatures continuing in north-easterly winds, ground temperatures will remain or lower to freezing leading to a further risk of frost.
Conditions will remain largely dry limiting any ice, however any untreated damp/wet surfaces will turn to ice.
It's warned that an extension of this warning is likely to follow with cold temperatures continuing.
There has been a number of yellow weather warnings issued since the weekend, with the Met Office warning residents of the ice.
It says the statement is to ensure that people know to drive to the conditions but also to take responsibility for using grit on their driveways and paths outside their own properties when necessary.