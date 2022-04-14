25 years of support in island’s prisons

Suzanne Harding, who has been awarded an MBE in the Queen's Birthday Honours List for her work with prisoners on behalf of the Samaritans - ( Isle of Man Newspapers )

In April 1997, during Suzanne Harding’s term as branch director, an initiative was pioneered to provide emotional support to prisoners at the Isle of Man prison in Victoria Road in Douglas.

At that time a Samaritans ‘Listener’ scheme had recently been developed in prisons around the UK.

Suitable prisoners were nominated by prison staff and trained as ‘Listeners’ by Samaritans volunteers. The ‘Listeners’ provided confidential, peer listening support to their fellow prisoners.

While this scheme was ideal for many of the larger UK prisons, it was felt that it was not appropriate for the island, where many prisoners already knew one another and each others’ families, well.

It was therefore agreed that two Samaritans volunteers would visit Victoria Road prison for two hours on Tuesday evenings and walk the wings, making themselves available to speak with any prisoner, and indeed any prison officer, who wished to have someone listen to them and provide emotional support.

The intention behind providing this service was that by listening to prisoners the likelihood of suicide occurring within the prison would be significantly reduced, and that has indeed proved to be the case.

Now, a quarter of a century on, two trained Samaritan volunteers from the Isle of Man Prison – out of a team of 12 – spend Saturday mornings at the newer prison in Jurby (which was opened in 2008), where their service is appreciated by prisoners and officers alike.

Jurby is a mixed-use medium security prison, with a current capacity of 144 prisoners.

In 2017, the work of IoM Samaritans was recognised by Her Majesty the Queen when Suzanne Harding was awarded an MBE for her service to the organisation, and in particular for her pioneering work in establishing the emotional support service to the prison.

Suzanne is still a listening volunteer and an active member of the team visiting the prison.

The whole prison team was invited to an afternoon tea event that year at Government House to mark its 20th anniversary, and another kind invitation has been gratefully accepted this month to mark the 25th anniversary.

Samaritans visits have continued every week over the years, with the only breaks being due to the prison being snowbound and, in the past two years, when the prison has been in lockdown because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Samaritans service to the prison is unique in the British Isles, as their trained volunteers are trusted to visit all of the prison’s wings to provide face-to-face emotional support.

In addition, prisoners can reach Samaritans by telephone, free of charge, 24 hours a day. They can also write letters, in confidence, to the Samaritans Correspondence Branch.

Prison governor and head of probation, Leroy Bonnick, had this to say about the important milestone:

‘The work of a Samaritans volunteer is especially challenging and requires considerable personal commitment and the ability to deal effectively with competing demands which has clearly reflected well on prisoners and staff.

‘The volunteers are a lifeline for those who have nowhere else to turn.

‘Prisoners, particularly, have been affected by the pandemic leading to them experiencing changes to regimes and increased isolation.

‘Movements in prison were severely restricted with some prisoners having to spend up to 23 hours a day in their cells whilst others were confined to landing or wing “bubbles”.

‘This affected prisoners’ opportunities to exercise, taking part in meaningful activity or socialising with other residents.

‘On top of that, many were concerned about their loved ones in the community due to the ban on family and social visits for much of the past 18 months.

‘This badly affected their mental health and wellbeing but prisoners who chose to have access to the Samaritan volunteers during the lockdown found it helpful and supportive and went a long way towards having a positive impact on a prisoner’s view of how their wellbeing was being addressed.

‘Of course, volunteers cannot always be there in person, and not everyone feels when they are struggling to cope that they are able to reach out.

‘Samaritans volunteers work hard to reduce stigma, raise awareness, and break down the barriers in seeking help. They reach those who need them most, including those suffering from loneliness and perhaps living in isolation. They also encourage men (a higher risk of suicide than women) to ask for help before their troubles get too much.

‘Samaritans support people in recognising signs of emotional distress in others and have the confidence to reach out to them. We can all play a part in looking out for the people around us.

‘The Samaritans volunteers have brought about positive changes that take us closer to the vision of the prison and probation service, i.e. “To protect the public and reduce re-offending by enabling offenders to reform their lives” in order to make a real difference to people’s lives within a prison setting when some feel that all hope is lost. I, personally, wish to thank the Samaritans volunteers for their time and dedication; the senior management team certainly appreciates their efforts and reliability.

‘Samaritans volunteers continue to be an asset at Jurby prison for their loyalty and being totally focussed on their work. The prison and probation service are proud to have them as part of our work family.’

A prisoner in Jurby who wished to remain anonymous had this to add: ‘The team have always listened with patience, without ever judging them no matter what their crime was. They are never offended if any inmate does not wish to speak and never pressure them to do so.

‘Being in prison can be a very traumatic time for some, and the visits from the Samaritans can, and do, have a positive effect on many individuals who find themselves incarcerated.

‘Aside from the times they visit, the team also provide a free telephone service so inmates are able to make phone calls during times when they are locked up alone at night, when some may be feeling more vulnerable.

‘It is not just in the prison. The Samaritans are also there for the wider community offering their invaluable services.

‘I am in no doubt this amazing organisation has saved many countless lives over many many years, and even more so during the last two years with the pandemic.

‘I will always be grateful to all the team for what they have done for countless people in here, and would like to finish this by thanking each and every one of them for doing what they do.