The Isle of Man Constabulary have confirmed that 40 people were arrested on Saturday and Sunday due to a number of different offences.
Roads Policing officers have also dealt with several speeding offences, including a rider being arrested after travelling at more than double the speed limit through Onchan.
‘Our Roads Policing Unit officers are out on marked and unmarked bikes, patrolling the island to help keep everyone safe during the remainder of TT.’
Police have also commented that the upcoming weather forecast is likely to produce issues over the coming days, and have urged the public to ‘not contribute to further disruption’.
This could be done by crashing and damaging infrastructure, spilling oil on the course or entering closed roads.
‘We are asking riders and drivers to ride and drive to the conditions, stay within their limits and make decisions that keep themselves and others safe,’ the spokesperson added.
‘Your decisions have significant impacts on the running of racing and on the emergency and partner services who respond to incidents. Please make sensible choices that help keep the event running safely and smoothly.’
Police also issued a reminder to the public regarding the unauthorised use of drones during the TT period, which led to a member of the public being arrested on Sunday.
The spokesperson said: ‘The island continues to function during TT, with residents travelling, working and going about their daily routines.
‘We are asking everyone to be mindful of this and make choices that help keep people safe.’