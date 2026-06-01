The TT Infoline WhatsApp channel continues to provide race fans with live updates throughout the festival.
Talking about the channel, a spokesperson for the organisers said: ‘Wherever you are - around the course, in town, at the Fan Park or following from home, the TT Infoline gives you the key information you need to plan your day during the fortnight.
‘Delivered straight to your phone via WhatsApp, the TT Infoline keeps you one step ahead with clear, accurate information when you need it most. No second guessing. No waiting around. Just the latest official updates, straight from the source in race control.’
The event’s official channel includes updates on:
- race schedule changes and delays
- road closures and reopening times
- crossing point information
- live coverage broadcast timings
- Fan Park timetables and updates
The TT spokesperson added: ‘Alongside the live schedule on the official website, the TT Infoline is one of the only official sources for up-to-the-minute event information.
‘Because social media posts aren’t always shown in real time or in chronological order, the TT’s social media channels will not be used for live operational updates during the event period.
‘The service is completely free to use, with updates delivered straight to your phone via WhatsApp. If you followed the TT Infoline in 2025, you’re already set, just make sure your notifications are switched on.
If you’re new to the service, joining is easy. Simply search ‘Isle of Man TT Races Infoline’ on the app’s channels section.