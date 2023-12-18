Douglas Council is set to change street signs around the town centre to mark the capital’s city status.
There are two new sets of street signs being designed – one for pedestrian areas and the other for streets and roads used by vehicles.
55 street signs in Douglas will be replaced with the new designs, and owners with signs attached to their buildings will be contacted by Douglas Council to seek approval.
The council agreed that any cast iron signs which remain in place will have a new sign above it, while any iron signs replaced will be offered to Manx National Heritage or retained by the local authority.
Leader of the council, Claire Wells, said: 'This move in signage is really down to our city status.
'We thought it would be a great opportunity for us to freshen up the signs that need freshening up, but also just to celebrate the fact that we are now a city.
'A lot of the changes we've made have really just been really subtle changes, and things that we've needed to replace have been rebranded with our city status branding.
'We haven't gone out and spent huge amounts of money on rebranding, because that's not the way that we work. As a city, we need to be really careful about how we spend our money. This was all budgeted a long time ago, and we're just bringing that to the to the fore now.
'We've kept costs down by using the staff we already have to put the signs up. They'll also be talking to people that have got properties that we have to put our signs up on rather than getting contractors in to do that for us.
'I think as time goes on, things become cheaper because of how things are made nowadays. I think it's a lot cheaper than how we were doing them 20 or 30 years ago. The designs were also done in house, so all of these things really do contribute to the costs.'