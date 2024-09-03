More than 60 people have needed emergency overnight accommodation in the past year and a half, figures show.
A progress report on the government’s homelessness strategy has been published by the Housing and Communities Board. The strategy was approved by Tynwald in December.
Between February 2023 and June 2024, 63 individuals including two families needed overnight housing. More than £60,000 was spent on providing such accommodation between February 2023 and February 2024.
In May this year a homelessness coordinator was appointed and has been project managing the implementation of the strategy.
The provision of the emergency overnight housing service through Manx Care is a key target achieved by the Homelessness Strategy and it will recruit two lead professionals for the Eastern Wellbeing Partnership which will then become fully operational island-wide.
Manx Care will also recruit four community workers to work within the Wellbeing Partnerships to provide support to those accessing both the homelessness and self-neglect pathways.
Next steps will see the development of care services to ensure individuals are receiving all the support they need with permanent accommodation the end goal.
David Ashford MHK, chair of the Housing and Communities Board, said: ‘There are many reasons why people become homeless. There is not a single solution for homelessness.
‘People without a place to stay, or at risk of being homeless, require the health and social care that meets their specific needs, whether they are an individual or a family.
‘The significant progress of the Homelessness Strategy action plan is the result of the strategic partnership which has brought together thinking from key areas of government and the experience of third sector organisations such as Housing Matters, The Salvation Army and Praxis Care. ‘
Anyone homeless, or at risk of homelessness, can call Noble’s Hospital switchboard free of charge on 650000 for immediate transfer to help and support from social services.