70th Peel Carnival this Sunday

The 70th Peel Carnival takes place this Sunday.
There is a pre-carnival event on Saturday, to commemorate the 70th anniversary, with live music performed at Weatherglass Corner.
The annual event sees thousands of people flock to Peel to enjoy an action packed day on Peel harbour and promenade.
Sunday’s entertainment gets underway at 10am, with stalls and activities.
The parade leaves the House of Manannan at 2pm, following the harbour to Weatherglass Corner, then running along the promenade to the Creg Malin car park.
Those interested in being involved in the parade can sign up from midday at the House of Manannan.
The famous Purple Helmets are performing their penultimate show at this year’s carnival, entertaining crowds at Creg Malin car park from 4pm.
There are a range of competitions to enter, with a special new ‘Animal Kingdom’ category brought in this year to commemorate the platinum anniversary of the carnival. It is the longest running event of its kind on the island.
