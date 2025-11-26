A 72-year-old drink-driving DJ has been fined £1,700 and banned from the roads for two years.
Vanessa Gwendoline Rosaland Dart, from Dorset, said she’d been to Bingo and Wetherspoons before driving, while more than double the legal limit.
Deputy High Bailiff Rachael Braidwood ordered her to pay the fine, plus £125 prosecution costs, immediately or face up to 80 days in jail.
Prosecuting advocate Hazel Carroon told the court that police were called to the Sea Terminal roundabout on November 22, at 2.15am.
Dart’s Vauxhall Zafira was blocking traffic, with its hazard lights on.
The car’s front wheel was severely damaged and there was also damage to the bumper.
Debris was on the road and it was clear there had been some sort of collision.
Officers spoke to her and she was described as slurring her words and confused.
She denied she’d been involved in a collision and claimed she was not aware the car was damaged.
After failing a roadside breathalyser test, Dart was arrested and taken to police headquarters.
A further test there produced a reading of 77, more than twice the 35 limit.
Defence advocate Lawrie Gelling said that Dart, of Tower Close, Alfreton, had been visiting her partner in the island, and that her court appearance had been an eye-opening experience for her.
‘She understands she’s going to be receiving a ban,’ said the advocate.
‘It will have a significant impact as she is a DJ operating at different venues and it will be difficult to move her equipment around.’
Dart claimed she’d only had a ‘couple of drinks’ and felt fit to drive, but Deputy High Bailiff Ms Braidwood told her: ‘It’s clear to me you had considerably more, to be more than double the limit.
‘You quite clearly were not fit to drive.’