A man who failed to give information on who was driving a car involved in an accident has been fined £600.
Forty-one-year-old Matthew Peter Campbell had previously denied the offence, as well as one of drink-driving.
However, on November 18, he changed his plea to guilty to the first change, with the second charge being dismissed.
Prosecuting advocate Hazel Carroon told the court that a member of the public called 999 on November 15, at 10.37pm, to report a vehicle failing to stop after an accident.
They reported that a white BMW had hit a wall and a Ford Focus at Fenella Beach car park in Peel.
The Ford’s front bumper was damaged and the witness reported that the BMW had driven away from the scene.
They also said that they believed the driver was ‘out of it’, and under the influence of alcohol.
Police went to the scene and searched the area.
The car was traced to Campbell, and officers went to his home address, at Boilley Spittal in Peel.
The white BMW was parked outside, with one wheel on the pavement, and had scratch marks on it which were said to match the paintwork of the damaged Ford Focus.
Campbell failed a breathalyser test and was subsequently arrested and taken to police headquarters.
When interviewed, he answered ‘no comment’ to all questions.
Ms Carroon said there had been no CCTV footage available in the area of the accident.
Defence advocate Paul Rodgers said that it had been 23 years since his client’s last conviction, and the maximum penalty for the current offence was a financial penalty.
The advocate said that there hadn’t been sufficient evidence that Campbell was the driver on the night in question.
Campbell agreed to pay the fine at a rate of £100 per month.