A 20-year-old motorist has admitted drink-driving after crashing into a car at Banks Circus in Douglas.
William Silas Kermode also pleaded guilty causing serious injury by careless driving, and having a vehicle in a dangerous condition.
Two other charges, of failing to stop after an accident and failing to provide information on a driver, were withdrawn.
Prosecuting advocate Sara Jayne Dodge told magistrates that Kermode was at Seven Kingdom Distillery on Banks Circus on July 30. He left at 10.40pm and got into his Audi S3.
The complainant was driving a Mini Cooper down Banks Hill, turning right to go to Tesco.
Kermode’s Audi approached the roundabout in the opposite direction and hit her vehicle.
The female driver suffered a broken metatarsal in her foot, and a hairline fracture in another metatarsal.
Kermode was said to have initially got out of his car and approached, but then got back in, and drove off at speed.
Police went to his address, at Church Road in Ramsey, but he wasn’t present.
However, he then arrived in another vehicle and told officers that his engine had misfired, so friends had picked him up.
The Audi was found in Glen Helen car park with considerable damage, and the number plates removed from the front and back of the car.
All four tyres were found to be devoid of tread.
A breathalyser test produced a reading of 50, above the limit of 35.
During an interview, Kermode answered ‘no comment’ to all questions.
He was initially charged with causing serious injury by dangerous driving, but that charge was downgraded to causing serious injury by careless driving.
Defence advocate Stephen Wood said his client hadn’t been charged with tampering with evidence.
Sentencing will take place on January 15 after a probation report has been prepared.
Bail continues.