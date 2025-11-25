A man who was caught carrying a knife has been fined £500.
Christopher Tomkinson had a Stanley knife on him, which he said was for work.
The 39-year-old pleaded guilty to possessing a bladed article in a public place and was also ordered to pay £125 prosecution costs.
Prosecuting advocate Sara Jayne Dodge told the court that a member of the public called 999 on October 21, at 7.30pm, after they heard two men arguing outside the Sefton Hotel.
Police arrived and found Tomkinson and the other male still present.
They were initially arrested on suspicion of affray, but when searched, officers found a Stanley utility knife in Tomkinson’s pocket.
He was later interviewed and handed in a prepared statement saying he had finished his work as a plasterer, and had forgotten the knife was in his pocket when he went to the pub.
The court heard that Tomkinson, of Tynwald Road, Willaston, had similar convictions, but they were back in 2012.
A probation report said the defendant had been at Frank Matcham’s bar, having a few drinks after work.
He said he hadn't used the knife to threaten anyone or cause fear.
Defence advocate Deborah Myerscough said that, upon his arrest, her client also had a tape measure and screws, which supported that he had been at work.
‘He had literally walked from the site at the back of Strand Street,’ said Ms Myerscough.
‘He wasn’t the person who started the incident. If he’d double-checked his pockets, he wouldn’t be before the court.
‘It’s a conversation I have with workmen frequently. Have a lock box and leave your tools at work.’
‘It was a standard item you can buy from Qualtroughs and was in a case.’
Tomkinson agreed to pay the fine and costs at a rate of £50 per week.