It was snowtime as residents in some parts of the island woke up to a blanket of white last Thursday.
Wintry showers provided some picture perfect scenes and the opportunity for some to enjoy some fun in the snow.
But the freezing temperatures also caused a few headaches for motorists, and air and sea travellers.
A total of 2cm of snow accumulated at Ronaldsway during the evening of Wednesday and overnight into Thursday.
Other places saw slightly more accumulations especially in the south west on Wednesday and central to southern area early the following morning, while the north got next to no snowfall.
Flights to and from Ronaldsway Airport were cancelled on Thursday morning with Loganair’s services to Liverpool, Manchester, Birmingham and London Heathrow all affected.
The Mountain Road and West Baldwin Road were shut for large parts of Thursday and into Friday.
Schools on the island remained open for pupils but Isle of Man Transport warned bus passengers to expect some delays due to the icy conditions. Outdoor facilities at the National Sports Centre as well as the regional pitches at the island’s high schools were shut.
Icy patches on untreated roads and a risk of melted snow freezing again as temperatures dropped to sub zero continued to cause problems into Friday.