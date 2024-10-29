Emergency services were called out this morning (Tuesday) to reports of a kitchen fire in Onchan.
The fire had been extinguished before fire crews arrived at the scene but the property remained smoke logged.
The occupants were unharmed and had been alerted to the fire by a recently fitted smoke alarm.
Two fire engines from Douglas fire station were mobilised following the 999 call shortly after 8am.
Firefighters cleared the smoke logging using a positive pressure ventilation fan, having checked for any hot spots using thermal imaging cameras.