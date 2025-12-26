A popular beach has remained closed for much of Boxing Day after concerns over a substance washed up.
Isle of Man Fire and Rescue Service has since confirmed the substance founds on Garwick beach appears to be palm oil and pet owners have been warned to keep their dogs away .
The coastguard has kept the Baldrine beach closed over fears more of the palm oil could be washed up.
Posting on social media, the fire service said: ‘The substance has been identified to be more than likely palm oil. This was done by crews using the TruDefender (Spectrometer) to identify the chemical structure.
‘If seen keep pets away. If a dog eats it, it can lead to dehydration from vomiting/diarrhea and can be serious.
‘Although there is a low risk to humans, please avoid coming into contact or trying to remove these items from the beach.
‘The Coastguard will keep the beach closed and look to remove some of the waste however with tidal movements we are expecting more to be washed up over the coming hours.’
The fire service attended the beach, close to Laxey, on Friday lunchtime and closed the beach while the substance was investigated.
If anyone notices any other unusual items being washed up along the east coast of the island, they should report this immediately to the Emergency Services Joint Control Room on 697327.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.