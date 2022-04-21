11 arrested as part of campaign

Police made 11 drink and drug driving arrests over the Easter bank holiday weekend.

In addition to this, they have issued 25 endorsable fixed penalty notices and 11 vehicles have been seized.

Road policing officers were out on patrol looking at the ‘Fatal Five’ issues in relation to road deaths and serious collisions.

These are careless driving, drink and drug driving, not wearing a seatbelt, using a mobile phone and speeding.

‘Road users who commit one of these offences are far more likely to be involved in a fatal collision than those who do not,’ said an online police statement.

‘Fatal collisions are heartbreaking – for the family, for the community, and for the responding emergency services staff who have to witness the tragedy and subsequent aftermath.

‘Stopping deaths and serious collisions is a priority for us but we need your help.

‘Please listen to the message and make sure family and friends do too.’

Under the Road Traffic Act 1985, the police have powers to stop motorists if they have reasonable suspicion they may be under the influence of drugs and, in certain circumstances, obtain a breath test and/or, if there are grounds, arrest them for being under the influence of drugs.

Even a small level of an illegal drug in your system will lead to an automatic minimum two-year ban – 12 months longer than in England and Wales.

In relation to speed enforcement, 25 endorsable fixed penalty notices were issued across the weekend for speeding.

A separate statement added: ‘Some of the locations where tickets were issued were suggested to us by residents of the area who had raised concerns via some of our posts.

‘Now, everyone’s perception of a vehicles speed is different, so in some instances there isn’t always a problem in the areas we visit, however, there are plenty of places we have visited, highlighted to us by the public, where we have dealt with speeding drivers.’

The roads policing unit said it would continue to act on information from the public wherever possible.

‘We all share these roads, people who make them unsafe can expect to be stopped and dealt with,’ it said.

Police have previously said Easter weekend is often a busy period, particularly on the roads, so that’s why they increased their patrols around the island to target the ‘Fatal Five’ offences.

Police added: ‘We are urging motorists to not consider drug driving.