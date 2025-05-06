Update at 4.43pm - the road has now reopened
The Isle of Man Constabulary has said roads are currently shut between The Switchback Road and Ballig Bridge due to a crash.
While police originally sad it’s ‘in the area of Tynwald Hill’, the incident has now been confirmed to have happened on a section of the Poortown Road.
The Constabulary said that ‘more exact details will follow once known and when officers are in place’, but have since issued an update.
At 11.38am police say the road is likely to remain shut for some time ‘whilst investigations take place’.
It’s asking members of the public and motorists to avoid the area.
Isle of Man Today has contacted the Isle of Man Constabulary for further details.
Follow the latest updates from this story as they develop below: