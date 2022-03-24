Deadly quad bike crash on Foxdale road earlier this afternoon

A man died after coming off his quad bike this afternoon on the Foxdale Road.

At around 12:40pm today (March 24), a 58-year-old man from the Glen Maye came off the quad bike that he was riding from Stoney Mountain towards Douglas, on the A24 Foxdale Road, near to the junction that leads to the Archallagan Plantation.

No other vehicles were involved.

The quad bike is orange and black in colour with distinctive chrome and black wheels.

The police are asking for anyone who may have been driving this route from 12:30 pm, who may have seen this quad bike and rider and or who has dash cam footage to contact Constable Andy Beirne at Peel police station on 842208.