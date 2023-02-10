Ramsey firefighters dealt with a blaze in an unoccupied domestic property on Water Street, Ramsey, today.
About 10:12am this morning two major appliances from Ramsey and the duty officer responded to the reports.
A fire services spokesperson said: ‘On arrival crews discovered smoke and flames issuing from a first floor window.
‘Crews forced entry in to the unoccupied property and a breathing apparatus team, using thermal imaging equipment, located a well-established fire on the first floor which they extinguished using a high pressure hose.’
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.