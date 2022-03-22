Five arrested in connection to fatal hit and run collision

Five people have been arrested in connection with the death of Carolyn Buchan, 73, who was found on Marathon Road in Douglas on Sunday morning after a suspected hit and run collision.

Overnight Monday (March 21) police arrested three persons for death by dangerous driving and failing to stop/report a collision, and a further two persons for assisting an offender.

A vehicle has also been seized overnight and removed to a secure location for forensic testing.

Detective Chief Inspector Mark Newey stated:

"It is still the early stages in our investigation in to the circumstances surrounding how and why Carolyn Buchan died in Marathon Avenue, however we are hopeful that the investigation will now progress with the persons we have in police custody.

‘Some people will know of those who we have arrested and I want to appeal directly to them.

‘You may have information and knowledge about this incident that you were initially reluctant to come forward to police and pass on.

Now is the time to contact us with what you know.’

‘The investigating officers remain open minded to other lines of enquiry.