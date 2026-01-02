A 25-year-old Douglas man who had cocaine hidden between his genitals has admitted being concerned in supplying it.
Thomas Lee Parsons also admitted possessing it with intent to supply, possessing cannabis, and resisting arrest.
Prosecuting advocate Sara-Jayne Dodge told the court that a mobile phone was seized as part of another investigation.
Messages on it, implicated Parsons in drug dealing, and mentioned drug terms such as ‘beak’ and ‘oners’.
Parsons was put on the ground, but kicked out his legs and tensed his arms.
When searched, officers found two wraps of cannabis, weighing a total of 1.3 grams.
He was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of cocaine and said: ‘I’m being forced to. I’m scared. I should have told you a long time ago.’
At police headquarters, a strip search was undertaken, and Parsons said: ‘I have stuff in my boxers.
‘I’ve been forced to do it every day since I got out of jail.’
Five wraps of cocaine, weighing a total of two grams, were found between his genitals.
The cocaine was valued by police at £200.
Ms Dodge said that it was unclear from the messages found how much cocaine was estimated to have been supplied, but she would try to obtain that for sentencing.
Parsons, who lives at Derby Road, was represented in court by advocate Helen Lobb.
Deputy High Bailiff Rachael Braidwood declined summary court jurisdiction, due to the class A drug offences, and committed the defendant to the Court of General Gaol Delivery for sentencing.
Bail has been granted.