The Home Affairs Minister has responded to a report by the Police Federation about pay rates an working conditions.
The survey, which we reported last week, states that 89% of the police officers surveyed are not happy with their pay or the work conditions in the Manx force.
Minister Jane Poole-Wilson told Manx Radio: ‘I am really grateful to the Police Federation for carrying out this survey.
‘Police are a vital part of our community and I and the department are hugely value the commitment from the men and women who keep us safe every day.
‘The process of moving forward on discussions about pay is through the joint consultative committee.’
The report consulted a total of 144 officers in the Isle of Man, which makes up 62% of the force.