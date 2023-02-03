A survey of union police officers in the Isle of Man has found that 80% of them aren’t happy with their wages.
Also, 89% of the officers surveyed said that they were not satisfied with the pay or work conditions the force offers.
A total of 144 officers were surveyed, which is 62% of the force in the island.
The survey was carried out by the Police Federation, the union representing most police officers in the island.
The chairman of the federation, Richard Hewitt, said: ‘This report shows that policing in the island is resting on a knife-edge, only senior members of the Department of Home Affairs and wider government can change the downward trajectory of officer morale.
‘We call on them to do something quickly to show officers of all ranks that they care about their circumstances, the time to act is now in the best interests of the service and to ensure the island’s continued safety.’
We are planning to write more on this story when we can and include a response from the DHA.