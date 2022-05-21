House fire in south of island

The fire service attended a house fire in Port St Mary this morning.

At 8:51am crews were mobilised to reports of a residential structure fire on Beach Road.

Upon arrival they found one person suffering from smoke inhalation.

The casualty was treated on scene by paramedics before being taken to hospital for precautionary checks.

Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus and equipped with a high pressure hose reel extinguished a rapidly developing fire.

The property was then ventilated and checked for any hotspots using thermal image cameras.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.