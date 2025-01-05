The warning means people should be prepared with disruption likely which could cause travel delays, road closures and power cuts.
Both the Sloc and the Mountain Road were closed late last night ahead of the amber warning.
The Isle of Man Government issued a warning to residents ahead of the spate of adverse weather, saying conditions would likely impact the whole island.
A spokesperson said: ‘There will also be strong winds, which will bring a risk of drifting snow and overhead power line icing.
‘Lower coastal areas likely to see rain and sleet.
‘Please drive to the conditions, and take care as footpaths may be icy
‘Please use salt bins to grit local driveways and paths where necessaryIn the event of an emergency please call 999, or to report any issues with access or road conditions call 672000.
‘Any update or decision on schools will be provided by 7am on Monday morning.’
Meanwhile a separate yellow weather alert for waves is set to kick-in this afternoon and will run alongside the amber warning.