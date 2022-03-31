Man charged in Marathon Avenue fatal hit-and-run inquiry

A man has been charged by officers investigating the death of a woman in Douglas earlier this month.

Seventy-three-year-old Carolyn Buchan was found dead near her home in Marathon Avenue on Sunday, March 20.

The people the police arrested on March 21 in connection with the incident were today formally released from police bail, with no further action being taken.

But this afternoon a 65-year-old man from the Douglas area has been charged with the following offences in relation to the death of Mrs Buchan:

Causing death by driving without due care and attention

Failing to stop at the scene of an accident

Failing to report an accident

Detective Chief Inspector Mark Newey said: ‘This investigation has been the priority of the constabulary to establish the circumstances surrounding how and why Caroyln Buchan died in Marathon Avenue on Sunday, March 20, and to find those responsible.

‘This has been a complex investigation with numerous lines of inquiries involving CCTV, following up on information provided by the Manx public and specialist scientific support from the UK.

‘All of this has come together to allow us to charge a 65-year-old man for these offences.