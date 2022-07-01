No TT motorcycle fines

No fixed penalty notices were issued to bikers who parked along the new promenade pavements in Douglas over the TT fortnight.

The Department of Infrastructure has confirmed its traffic wardens handed out no £60 fines to motorbikes between Friday, May 27, and Monday, June 13.

However, two fixed penalty notices were issued to other vehicle types for parking on the pavement in Douglas.

The information was revealed in response to a Freedom of Information request.

In March, the police confirmed its officers would be targeting those who parked on pavements.

Hundreds of bikes were seen doing just that around the island throughout the busy TT fortnight, most prominently along the new promenade.

The FOI response also states that if a fixed penalty notice is not paid within 42 days, it is passed to the courts and becomes a fine.