The Isle of Man Constabulary has confirmed that part of Strand Street is closed due to an incident at the Strand Shopping Centre.
It comes after winds from Storm Debi has resulted in a large banner coming loose in the wind smashing a window. It was shut for pedestrians and traffic between Granville Street and Howard Street earlier this morning, however an update from Police say it's opened the area with a small section near the shopping centre still closed.
Police say there is sill a significant danger to the public from falling glass and to avoid the area.
The downstairs of the Centre is currently closed and police remain in the area.