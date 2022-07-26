Peel RNLI holds open day
Peel Lifeboat Open Weekend. Photo by Callum Staley (CJS Photography).
It was open to anyone who was interested in learning more about the work of the RNLI and how they might support to save lives at sea.
Volunteers, including crew members, were on hand between 10am and 4pm on both Saturday and Sunday, to answer questions and explain their roles in the charity.
Stuart Blackley, chairman of Peel Lifeboat, said ahead of the event: ‘With this summer’s warm weather, Peel station, like lifeboat stations around Britain and Ireland, are being called out to help more and more people in danger on the sea.
‘Whether they be paddleboarders, kayakers, sailors or fishermen, the RNLI can only help them because of the dedication and generosity of its many volunteers. Volunteering – as crew ashore or afloat, or helping to raise much needed funds and helping with events – offers people the chance to make a difference to their community, to save lives and to be part of the larger RNLI family.
‘Recognising the value of volunteers and the challenges they may face, the RNLI provides essential training, vital equipment, guidance and support.’
Elsewhere, long-serving volunteer Allen Corlett has stepped up to the RNLI’s national group of advisors.
Mr Corlett, lifeboat operations manager at Peel RNLI station, has been elected for a three-year term to the RNLI Council at the charity’s annual general meeting in London this month.
The council is an elected group of volunteers who advise the organisation’s trustees and executive team on the charity’s strategic direction, challenges and opportunities.
Mr Corlett said: ‘It is a great honour to join the council, especially as I believe I am the first Manxman to serve on this advisory body.
‘I look forward to being able to contribute to the discussions that will help shape the direction of the institution as we approach the RNLI’s 200th anniversary in 2024.’
Mr Corlett is captain of the parish of German and has served the RNLI for more than 40 years as honorary secretary and then lifeboat operations manager at Peel, in addition to supporting Douglas Lifeboat as its operations manager for three years.
Highlights for Allen over four decades include accepting three new lifeboats on behalf of Peel station, the most recent being the Shannon all-weather lifeboat, Frank and Brenda Winter.
A dedication to saving lives at sea runs deep through his family.
His great-grandfather, James Hughes, was among the lifeboatmen honoured with a silver medal from the Norwegian government for rescuing casualties from the St George which was wrecked on the rocks by Peel Castle in 1889.
Today, his two sons, Jon and Matthew, are also volunteers with the Peel lifeboat crew.
