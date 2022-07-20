Peel RNLI to host open house

RNLI Peel lifeboat station is holding an open house this weekend on Saturday, July 23 and Sunday, July 24.

Everyone is welcome.

Chairman of Peel Lifeboat Stuart Blackley explained: ‘Anyone who is interested in learning more about the work of the RNLI and how they might support our mission to save lives at sea, or simply to admire our new Shannon lifeboat, is invited to drop by the boathouse this weekend.

‘Many of our volunteers, including crew members, will be there between 10am and 4pm each day, to answer questions and explain their roles in the charity.

‘With this summer’s warm weather, Peel station, like lifeboat stations all around the British Isles and Ireland, are being called out to help more and more people.’

He added: ‘Volunteering – as crew ashore or afloat, or helping to raise much needed funds and helping with events – offers people the chance to make a difference to their community.