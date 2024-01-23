The Explosive Ordnance Disposal team travelled to the island overnight after a 'suspected unexploded ordnance' was found at an address in Ramsey.
A number of roads were closed in the Bowring Road area after the discoverywas made.
A police cordon was also put in place around the site while the force waited for specialists to arrive.
Isle of Man Constabulary Northern Neighbourhood Policing Team have since revealed the device was an inert shell which was located at an address on Bowring Road.
It is currently not clear what happened to the devicce but all police officers have since been stood down from the scene.
Isle of Man Today has asked the Isle of Man Constabulary for further comment.