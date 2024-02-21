Police are appealing for witnesses or dash cam footage after a crash landed one person in hospital.
The collision happened on Derby Road, Douglas at about 10.25pm on Friday February 16.
Officers believe that only one person was involved in the collision, and they are currently in hospital receiving treatment and are believed to be in a ‘stable condition at this time’.
The Constabulary said it’s appealing to members of the public who may have been present in the area at the time, have dash camera footage, CCTV footage, or have any information in relation to this incident.
The statement added: ‘In particular we would like to speak to anyone in the area at the time of the incident, who may have witnessed the collision.
‘We are particularly interested in any person who recalls seeing a male riding an electric scooter in the area, at the above time (10.25pm).
‘If you can assist us with our enquiries, please contact us on 01624-631212 quoting reference number 97/1928/24. We would like to kindly ask that the public do not speculate in regards to this incident.’