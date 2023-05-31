The western neighbourhood policing team said they attended a road traffic collision on Douglas Road, Peel at around 7.30am today.
They want to hear from anyone who witnessed this incident and anyone in the area that was the occupant or driver of a green Mazda with a Manx registration plate.
‘It is believed that this vehicle may have witnessed the incident,’ police said.
‘Anyone with any information concerning this matter is kindly asked to contact Peel Police Station on 842208 or Police Headquarters on 631212 quoting reference number 97/3726/23.’