A fundraising dinosaur dash is switching location this year after making a roar-some debut in 2024.
September’s record-breaking event on Douglas Promenade saw more than 500 fun runners in dinosaur costumes taking part.
This year the T-Rex Thunder Run has a brand-new name, T-Fest, and is taking place in Peel on Saturday, August 30 between midday and 7pm.
Organisers say T-Fest promises a full day of family fun, community spirit, and pre-historic mayhem as hundreds of dinosaurs dash across Peel Promenade in what is set to be the world’s largest (unofficial) T-Rex race.
Alongside the main event, there’ll be the Isle of Man Wheelie Championships, food vendors, stalls, games, and a special guest set from DJ Trex.
Entries opened this week and details will be posted on the organiser Expedition Limitless’ social media channels.
T-Fest forms part of Expedition Limitless, which is an ongoing effort running through to 2026, and is a two-year community fundraising effort aiming to raise £200,000 in support of The Children’s Centre and Rebecca House Children’s Hospice.
This builds on the work of Expedition Limitless 2024, which raised £111,054 for Manx Mencap through the run and other initiates like a canoe haul and a gala dinner.
To make T-Fest 2025 the biggest and best yet, the team is actively seeking sponsors.
Expedition leader Phil Quirk said: ‘This isn’t just a fun run. It’s a movement.
‘It brings people together, raises vital funds, and creates unforgettable memories. We’re calling on local businesses to join us and help make T-Fest the biggest roar yet.’
Entries for the race cost £40 for adults, which includes a brand new T-Rex suit, or £20 if you bring your own suit.
Entry is free for children who bring their own suit.