Police bag this slippery* suspect
Friday 10th June 2022 3:04 pm
Police caught a snake on the loose in Peel on Wednesday.
The red creature was subsequently safely captured and taken to the ManxSPCA.
In a post, they said: ‘Luckily there’s no need for hisssssteria as [we have] managed to corner it and called the MSPCA.
They called for the owner to come and collect their ‘non-furry friend.’
The MSPCA confirmed that the snake’s owner had since been to collect it.
* Snakes are actually covered in scales and contrary to the popular notion of snakes being slimy, snakeskin has a smooth, dry texture.
