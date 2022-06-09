Police bag this slippery* suspect

Police caught a snake on the loose in Peel on Wednesday.

The red creature was subsequently safely captured and taken to the ManxSPCA.

In a post, they said: ‘Luckily there’s no need for hisssssteria as [we have] managed to corner it and called the MSPCA.

They called for the owner to come and collect their ‘non-furry friend.’

The MSPCA confirmed that the snake’s owner had since been to collect it.