Police bag this slippery* suspect

Friday 10th June 2022 3:04 pm
Share

Subscribe newsletter

Subscribe to our email and get updates right in your inbox.

Police caught a snake on the loose in Peel on Wednesday.

The red creature was subsequently safely captured and taken to the ManxSPCA.

In a post, they said: ‘Luckily there’s no need for hisssssteria as [we have] managed to corner it and called the MSPCA.

They called for the owner to come and collect their ‘non-furry friend.’

The MSPCA confirmed that the snake’s owner had since been to collect it.

* Snakes are actually covered in scales and contrary to the popular notion of snakes being slimy, snakeskin has a smooth, dry texture.

More About:

policePeel
Share

Comments

To leave a comment you need to create an account. |

All comments 0