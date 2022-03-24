Police bail three suspects in fatal hit and run collision inquiry

The three suspects who were arrested on suspicion of causing the death of Carolyn Buchan by dangerous driving and failing to stop/report a collision have been bailed to attend police headquarters at a later date.

Mrs Buchan was found around 7am on Sunday in Marathon Road, Douglas - the street where she also lived.

Detective Chief Inspector Mark Newey said : ‘The bailing of the three suspects does not mean the investigation is over. It is still is an ongoing investigation and remains the priority of the constabulary.

‘We are governed by law as to how long we can keep persons in custody before they have to be released or charged.

‘This investigation is very complex and has numerous lines of protracted inquiries that will take longer than we are allowed to keep the suspects in custody.

‘This is why they have been bailed.’

DCI Newey continued: ‘I am aware that the names of the persons we arrested for this incident are now widely known amongst their friends, family, associates and some members of the general public.

‘I would like to appeal to you all. If you have any information relating to the movements of the persons that have been arrested from midnight to 7.30am on Sunday, March 20, now is the time to come forward with what you know.