Bank Lloyds International will continue as main sponsor of professional body Institute of Directors Isle of Man.
The sponsorship agreement covers IoD Isle of Man's extensive programme of networking and Continuing Professional Development opportunities, which are delivered for the benefit of IoD members and the wider business community in the island as part of its ‘Connect’ and ‘Develop’ offer.
An IoD spokesperson said: ‘Thanks to the support of Lloyds International, IoD Isle of Man will soon be launching a new series of CPD events - The Better Directors Series.
‘These events will mirror the successful initiative offered by IoD in the UK and promise to bring new perspectives to the island, offering a welcome addition to IoD Isle of Man’s popular “Develop” events.’
Chair of IoD Isle of Man Steve Billinghurst said: ‘Our relationship with Lloyds International has been very positive and supportive and we welcome their decision to continue our sponsor relationship.
‘We were able to deliver a series of valuable events through 2025, many hosted at Lloyds’ premises in Douglas, including arranging guests from outside of the island to speak to our members.
‘In partnership with Lloyds, we are excited to deliver broad awareness and insight into current and upcoming issues to our members and the island's business leaders.’
Lloyds country head Nigel Cheesley added: ‘It is our pleasure to continue as the main sponsor in 2026.
‘Supporting the Institute of Directors reflects our commitment to fostering strong leadership and sustainable business practices across the Crown Dependencies.’
Full details on upcoming events and membership can be found at iod.com or by emailing Rachel McKenna at [email protected]