A 39-year-old Onchan man has admitted possessing 52 indecent images of children.
Liam Colin McCabe, of The Kirkway, also pleaded guilty to distributing intimate images of himself, to what he was told was a 14-year-old girl.
The case has been adjourned until February 10, as a psychiatric or psychological report may be sought.
McCabe appeared before Deputy High Bailiff Rachael Braidwood on January 13, pleading guilty to six counts of possessing indecent images of children and three counts of distributing intimate images.
The indecent images have been graded using the latest sexual offences legislation, which grades images from A to C, with A being the most severe level.
The images have been categorised as follows - nine at category A, 11 at category B, and 32 at category C.
Prosecuting advocate Hazel Carroon told the court that, in August, conversations were found on a device belonging to McCabe, with another user on an online application, who was purporting to be a 14-year-old girl.
Ms Carroon said that highly sexualised conversations were found and McCabe had sent three intimate images of himself, to what he thought was an underage girl.
The court heard that police had been unable to identify the other user, so it was unknown if they were aged 14 or not.
McCabe claimed in a police interview that it had been ‘role play’.
Duty advocate Paul Rodgers said the defendant said he had been in a haze of issues with alcohol and mental health, but accepted that he had inappropriate issues that he needed to address.
Mr Rodgers said there had been no complaint made by the other user.
The court heard that McCabe has no previous convictions.
Deputy High Bailiff Rachael Braidwood accepted summary court jurisdiction, but said it had been borderline as to whether it should go to the higher court.
Bail continues.