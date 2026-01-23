A Douglas provider of managed IT solutions for the global iGaming and online sports betting industry, has been named number one in industry publication GamblingIQ’s prestigious ‘Security 10’ global rankings.
Chief executive and founder of Continent 8 Technologies Michael Tobin has also been recognised as the top industry leader in security, trust and data integrity.
A spokesperson for the firm said: ‘This accolade reinforces Continent 8’s position as the trusted provider of data centre services, cloud hosting, private connectivity, and cybersecurity solutions, underscoring its commitment to safeguarding operators, suppliers, and players in an increasingly complex and regulated digital landscape.
‘Continent 8 is the partner of choice for hundreds of leading operators, suppliers, and platform providers worldwide.
‘From tier-one brands to emerging innovators, these companies depend on Continent 8’s secure, compliant, and resilient infrastructure to power their businesses and protect their players. Customers include FanDuel, Kambi, Sportingtech, Playtech, DraftKings, Alea, BetMGM, and more.’
GamblingIQ stated: ‘Michael Tobin is one of gambling's rare figures who combines respect with genuine popularity: a feat almost impossible in an industry as volatile and scrutinised as ours.
‘His reputation isn't built on flash or hype, but on steady, practical leadership, curiosity about technology, and an ability to make complex challenges seem manageable.
‘Operators, regulators, suppliers and colleagues value his clarity, his evidence-backed thinking, and his long-term approach to partnerships. After nearly 30 years, his standing signals more than success: it reflects consistency of character, reliability and a human touch in a sector that often forgets both.’
Mr Tobin added: ‘Security and trust are the cornerstones of iGaming – they are the principles on which I founded Continent 8.
‘This recognition from GamblingIQ is a testament to our team’s relentless focus on safeguarding the industry and enabling our customers to innovate with confidence. Congratulations to all the other companies listed in the Security 10.’