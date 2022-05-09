Police launch latest TT road safety initiative

A campaign to highlight road safety to visitors and residents during TT fortnight has been launched by the police.

This year’s hard-hitting campaign, ‘Miss Me?’, prompts road users to consider the realities of dangerous driving or riding – reminding road users that although they may have missed the TT festival, their families will miss them more if they are involved in a collision.

It is also a reminder that life continues around the races, urging road users to take care on all roads including the course as there could be the usual farm, construction or commuter traffic around the bend ahead.

The campaign was launched on Monday by Minister for Justice and Home Affairs Jane Poole-Wilson MHK and Superintendent Steve Maddocks at Victory Café.

Superintendent Steve Maddocks said: ‘The TT has returned after three years and we want to ensure that everyone who visits and lives on our island is safe.

‘We’d ask people to please familiarise themselves with the roads and their layouts, adhere to the signs and ride safely and within your limits.

‘Enjoy everything the TT experience has to offer, but please be able to go back and tell your family and friends your stories.’

Mrs Poole-Wilson said: ‘It is great to have the return of the TT and the atmosphere that comes with it, but safety of our residents and visitors is our top priority.

‘We hope the new campaign will urge people to think twice about how they use our roads, reminding them that life continues on our island around the races.’

In partnership with other police forces, the campaign will also be promoted across the North West of England.

Information highlighting the campaign’s core messages include multi-lingual materials to support the safety of visitors during their stay.

Inspector for roads policing unit, Neil Craig added: ‘We want everyone to enjoy the TT for all the right reasons, and so we are urging motorists to help us keep the roads safe for everyone.

‘Where possible, I’d also like to urge drivers to plan ahead during the festival period due to the increased number of people who will be using our roads, and the inevitable congestion that is likely to occur at peak times as a result of this.

‘Please allow yourself sufficient time to safely get to where you need to be.’

Throughout the fortnight, the road safety team will be visiting the Grandstand, Ramsey Sprint, Peel Day, Braddan Church and Castletown, as well as having a presence on the ferries.

The Mountain Road’s one-way system will be in place from 4.30pm on Friday, May 27 until 9.30am on Monday, June 13.

In addition to the temporary 50mph speed limit introduced to the Laxey coast road last year, there will be new temporary speed limits in force around some of the island’s other main roads during TT.