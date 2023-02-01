Police have revealed how they dismantled an organised crime group in the island.
Operation Artemis involved the arrest of 22 people and the conviction of 14 individuals, who between them received a total of 39 years and four months in prison.
One of the main signatures of the group was the use of modified vehicles with hidden compartments to move the money and cash to and from the island.
Overall the police seized 54kg of cannabis, with an estimated street value of £1,080,884 and the recovery of £247,170 of criminal cash.
Chief Constable Gary Roberts said: ‘Organised criminal groups pose a real threat to our way of life.’
