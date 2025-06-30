A 21-year-old who had to be Pava sprayed as he resisted arrest has been sentenced to 40 hours’ community service.
Kye Lawson Northrop admitted the offence as well as being drunk and disorderly.
He was also bound over to keep the peace for 12 months in relation to a separate incident.
At Douglas Courthouse, prosecuting advocate Hazel Carroon told magistrates that Northrop was involved in an incident at Wesley Terrace in Douglas on January 12.
He had tried to enter the property but was told not to come in and then said: ‘I know where he lives now, I’m going to come back.’
He was initially charged with provoking behaviour, which he denied, but after reviewing the prosecution agreed to offer a binding order, which Northrop agreed to, and the provoking behaviour charge was dismissed.
On March 9, at 3.45am, he was involved in an incident in Strand Street in Douglas, and was seen gesticulating to members of the public.
Police spoke to him and he was warned about his behaviour, but responded by saying: ‘F*** off’, before running off towards Wellington Street.
A member of the public then called police, reporting that Northrop was kicking a phone box, though he denied doing this.
Officers located him and arrested him, but he tensed up and kicked out his legs, shouting profanities.
This resulted in Northrop being put on the ground and restrained with Pava spray.
A probation report said that the defendant was unemployed, and was not claiming benefits, but was seeking work.
He told probation that he had drunk approximately three cans of lager on March 9, and had been to his Mum’s then-partner’s address, intending to collect some items belonging to her.
He admitted he had been verbally abusive to the police and resisted them, and said that emotions were running high due to his mother’s items not being returned.
The report said that Northrop said he had not consumed alcohol since the last incident, and that he had no previous convictions.
It concluded that a financial penalty would not be feasible as the defendant had no income currently, and recommended either a conditional discharge, or a community service order.
Defence advocate Helen Lobb asked for credit to be given for the guilty pleas, and handed in a letter of reference for Northrop, who lives at Circular Road in Douglas.
Ms Lobb said that a basis of plea had previously been entered, and had been accepted by the prosecution, stating that the defendant had not touched or kicked any phone boxes.
The advocate said that the second incident had unfortunately been sparked as a result of another person starting an argument earlier in the evening, which had resulted in Northrop not being able to de-escalate his emotions when police officers had spoken to him.
‘A melting pot of facts led to him not being able to regulate his emotions,’ said Ms Lobb.
Magistrates ordered that he complete 40 hours’ unpaid work in the next 12 months.