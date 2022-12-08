The police have rolled out their annual drink/drug driving social media campaign to warn the public around the importance of being safe on the roads this Christmas.
Along with the social campaign, the police are launching an operation that is targeting intoxicated drivers to address the problem.
The force has traditionally had a press launch for the drink-driving campaign and last year advertised on the front page of the Isle of Man Courier every week in December to push their point about the dangers of drink- and drug-driving home.
This year it’s more low-key with the force relying on social media. The force didn’t even issue a press release about it.
The police are also working in partnership with taxi services and Bus Vannin to help get people home safely this Christmas.
The main staple campaign is a video that shows the story of a man who takes cocaine in a club and proceeds to drive himself and his friends home and is stopped by the police.
He is then tested using a drug wipe, which this video is showcasing after the police introduced them in April.
Drug wipes have been in use by the police since January 2022 to test for cannabis and cocaine in drivers they suspect are under the influence.
The campaign message says: ‘The effects of driving whilst intoxicated, be it drugs or alcohol, can extend far beyond that of the driver.
‘It can affect their health, family, relationships and career, not to mention any other people involved if a collision occurs.’
The video then shows the man at the police station and at the courts to show people the process that people go through when caught driving under the influence.
While the overall campaign is aimed at both drink-driving and drug-driving, this year’s emphasis is on drug driving as it has become a larger problem for the police thanks to the new methods of identifying offenders.
A police spokesperson said: ‘With the use of the drug wipes, drug arrests have gone up significantly this year.’
In August, it was found that the police were spending £42,980 on just over 70 cases of drug driving, with each case costing £614 before the case reaches the courthouse through purchase of the test and analysis costs.
The campaign message itself says: ‘We are urging people to really think about the choices they make, especially when it comes to drink or drug driving, where we see an increase at this time of the year.
‘There is no profile for a drink or drug driver: gender and lifestyle is irrelevant.’