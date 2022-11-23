Training exercise at the airport
Friday 25th November 2022 7:04 am
There will be a training exercise at Ronaldsway airport involving emergency services this Sunday.
The exercise will involve a post-crash simulation and is to ‘fulfil licensing requirements’ of the Civil Aviation Authority.
The airport will be officially closed between 9am and midday on Sunday.
The exercise will include the fire and rescue service, police, ambulance, coastguard, all airport departments, civil defence and the emergency services joint control room.
