Two people arrested for walking on TT course
Thursday 9th June 2022 2:30 pm
Share
Subscribe newsletter
Subscribe to our email and get updates right in your inbox.
Police responded to reports from TT marshals on Wednesday who spotted two people crossing closed roads just off the mountain.
The road was not open, and there were moving course vehicles still in operation on the course.
As a result, the two spectators were arrested.
Police have again emphasised the danger of entering closed roads during the TT races.