Police are hunting vandals who attacked a football pitch.
The incident, at St John’s AFC’s club on Station Road, took place on Saturday or Sunday, January 14 or 15.
But officers have only now appealed for help from the public.
A police spokesman said: ‘Someone forced a tethered gate breaking the latch, and then rode onto the pitch with something that caused deep ruts in the grass.
‘The damage caused the football club to temporarily reorganise planned sporting fixtures and move them to another venue to allow the grass to recover.
‘Anyone with information concerning this matter is asked to contact investigating officer PC Chris Butler at Peel police station on 842208.’