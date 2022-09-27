A bus crash in Castletown causes police to close road
The 2A bus collided with scaffolding in Castletown Parade this morning (Tuesday) at 8:48am, smashing windows along the bus.
There were no injuries and all 19 passengers on board were able to continue their journey on the next bus service.
The crash happened at the property adjacent to Balcony House.
Police said earlier: ‘We are currently at the scene of a road traffic collision in The Parade, Castletown.
‘The scaffolding is being assessed by health and safety with Kinrade Scaffolding Ltd.
‘There is no access for large vehicles to the square from Farrant’s Way.’
The police has also confirmed that the road will remain closed until ‘at least 3pm.’
An investigation into the incident is underway.
Bus Vannin said: ‘Buses will remain on diversion via the bypass, red gap and turning at Castle Rushen High School.’
