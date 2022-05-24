A century of bank in the island

Barclays is celebrating its 100-year anniversary of business in the Isle of Man.

It opened its first branch in Douglas on May 29, 1922.

The bank will be celebrating its centenary with a customer event and plaque unveiling at the Douglas branch today (Friday, May 27), where visitors will be able to view a selection of memorabilia from Barclays in the Isle of Man over the years, loaned by Barclays pensioners.