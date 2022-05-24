A century of bank in the island

Subscribe newsletter
Barclays is celebrating its 100-year anniversary of business in the Isle of Man.
It opened its first branch in Douglas on May 29, 1922.
The bank will be celebrating its centenary with a customer event and plaque unveiling at the Douglas branch today (Friday, May 27), where visitors will be able to view a selection of memorabilia from Barclays in the Isle of Man over the years, loaned by Barclays pensioners.
In addition, Douglas will also be ‘turned blue’ on the evenings of May 28 and 29, with the promenade, town hall and all of the city centre illuminated in a Barclays blue light.
