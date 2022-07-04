A chance to learn stage craft from the professionals

One of the UK’s leading stage schools is returning to the Isle of man to host a series of summer workshops for the tenth year running.

Stage-Ed is preparing to host two weeks of summer stage school workshops for aspiring young Manx actors, singers and performers, held at the Studio Theatre, Ballakermeen High School, from Monday, July 25.

With the choice of taking part in one or two weeks worth of workshops, the stage schools will be open for children aged between six and 18, who will learn the tricks of the trade from the professionals, whilst working on performing songs from some of the popular musicals and films such as Encanto, Matilda, The Lion King, The Greatest Showman, Hamilton, Six, Blood Brothers, The Play That Goes Wrong and more.

The workshops are open to all and no previous experience is necessary for anyone taking part.

Once the workshops are over, the participants are given the chance to perform their routines on stage at the Villa Marina in a special concert, which takes place on Sunday, October 2.

The concert will be compered by TV comedian Ted Robbins.

The workshops are run by the Manx-born West End actor, Stephen Palfreman, who performed for many years in Willy Russell’s hugely successful and long-running play ‘Blood Brothers’.

Having launch Stage-Ed in 2012 along side fellow West End stage actor Mike Southern , the workshops have been held on the Isle of Man, along with many other places around the UK, for the past 10 years, providing training, instruction and guidance on learning stage craft, as well as encouragement for many would-be stars of the stage.

Steve and Mike also work with students all over the UK, Europe and further afield on exams and school courses within the performing arts, alongside superb collective of theatre professionals and practitioners offering ground-breaking workshops to students studying Drama and English.

‘The one question that we get asked more than any other from parents is “is it good for confidence?”,’ said Stephen.

‘Our answer is simple. Giving young people confidence is the reason that we started this venture. It is not about discovering the next Elaine Paige or Michael Ball.

‘Rather it is about bringing together a bunch of brilliant young people and sharing our passion for musicals.

‘You will act, dance, sing, meet new friends and have a week that you will remember for the rest of your life.

‘It will be so special to be back in the Isle of Man as we celebrate our 10 year anniversary, we would love to see you this summer in what we promise will be our biggest and best West End Summer School yet’.