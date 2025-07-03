Islands Energy Group has appointed Chris Hall as the chairperson of Isle of Man Energy (the trading name of Manx Gas Ltd).
The appointment comes as the company continues expand its sustainable offerings to customers.
A Chris brings decades of Manx business experience in senior leadership roles such as chief executiveand latterly non-executive director of Manx Telecom and currently co-founder and chair of connectivity solution provider Stacuity.
About his new appointment, Chris said: ‘I am excited to be joining Isle of Man Energy at such a pivotal moment.
‘Gas is an indispensable part of the Manx energy mix and Islands Energy Group has big plans to support our island as we transition to low-carbon energy technologies, including renewable gas.
‘I look forward to helping the company manage this transition in a way that maximises the benefits to all islanders.’
Chief executive of Islands Energy Group, Graeme Millar, said: ‘I’ve known Chris for 15 years and have always been impressed by his focus on delivering great service and value to the Manx community.
‘In his new role as chair, he will provide valuable insight and oversight as we continue to carefully balance the needs of our customers, the interests of the Manx community and economy and our own need for investment in our employees and our infrastructure.
‘Chris will be an invaluable support to Islands Energy Group as we expand our services to our customers, delivering ever greener, more efficient and cost-effective energy across the Isle of Man.’